Left Menu

Trump says he would testify at classified documents trial

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, is scheduled to face trial beginning in May over his retention of sensitive national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort after he left office and alleged efforts to obstruct the government’s investigation. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and accused prosecutors of targeting him for political purposes.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 01:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 01:13 IST
Trump says he would testify at classified documents trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said in a radio interview on Wednesday that he would be willing to testify in his own defense at a trial over his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida resort.

"I look forward to testifying," Trump told the conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, is scheduled to face trial beginning in May over his retention of sensitive national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort after he left office and alleged efforts to obstruct the government's investigation.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and accused prosecutors of targeting him for political purposes. The documents case is one of four criminal cases against Trump that could go to trial next year.

It would be a risky legal gambit for Trump to testify at the trial. The move would expose the famously free-wheeling former reality television star to cross-examination from prosecutors who would seek to draw damaging information from him while under oath. Trump has a history of showing a willingness to testify in investigations, only to backpedal later. He said in 2018 that he would speak under oath with former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated potential coordination between his 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government. Trump ultimately did not speak with prosecutors and was not charged in the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global
4
India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloitte

India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023