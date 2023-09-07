"They are trying to create conflict between Bharat and India...": Congress leader Pawan Khera slams BJP

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to create a conflict between Bharat and India adding that the people of India are aware of this fact and have identified these faces. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Pawan Khera said, "They (BJP) are trying to create conflict between Bharat and India. Be it sona or gold, whether you speak in English or Hindi, the price of it will not change. People of India have identified the faces of those who want to create conflict between India and Bharat."

Taking a veiled dig at Opposition parties over their comments following Rashtrapati Bhawan sending out invitations for a G20 dinner on September 9 on behalf of 'President of Bharat', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India that is Bharat is mentioned in the Constitution. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jaishankar said that the connotation of the word 'Bharat' is also reflected in the Constitution.

The minister was asked about the opposition parties' reaction and if the government is going to reposition India as Bharat coinciding with the G20 summit. "Look when you say Bharat in a sense, a meaning and understanding and a connotation that comes with it and that is reflected in our Constitution as well," Jaishankar said.

A controversy erupted after a formal invitation to foreign delegates for the G20 dinner was sent out in the name of the 'President of Bharat' and not India, with the Opposition leaders in the INDIA bloc, claiming that the BJP was nervous about the nomenclature. The leaders of the Opposition bloc alleged that the Centre was resorting to "drama" just because they came together and named their grouping INDIA. BJP leaders, however, strongly supported the Centre's wording of the formal invite to the G20 dinner. (ANI)

