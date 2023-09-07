Left Menu

Now DMK's Raja likens Sanatan Dharma to stigma

If Sanatan Dharma should be commented in disgusting terms once upon a time the leprosy and recently the HIV had stigma and as far as we are concerned, it Sanatan should be regarded like HIV and leprosy that had social stigma, he said on Wednesday.Udhayanidhis comments were mild and soft and if you ask me I will talk tough. Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates following Santan Dharma and had he followed it, he must not have visited so many foreign countries.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-09-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 17:11 IST
Now DMK's Raja likens Sanatan Dharma to stigma
  • Country:
  • India

DMK Deputy General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP A Raja has likened Sanatan Dharma to disease like leprosy that had social stigma.

Raja, a former Union Minister during the UPA regime, said Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark was soft and the state minister had only said Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated like dengue and malaria, which does not have social stigma. ''If Sanatan Dharma should be commented in disgusting terms; once upon a time the leprosy and recently the HIV had stigma and as far as we are concerned, it (Sanatan) should be regarded like HIV and leprosy that had social stigma,'' he said on Wednesday.

''Udhayanidhi's comments were mild and soft and if you ask me I will talk tough.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates following Santan Dharma and had he followed it, he must not have visited so many foreign countries. ''A good Hindu should not cross sea and go to a foreign country. Your (Modi) job is to go places.'' Raja said Modi violated Sanatan Dharma's principles and visited foreign countries and he now claimed to protect it which is dishonesty. The senior DMK leader reiterated his challenge to Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to debate Varnasrama and Sanatan Dharma in Delhi in the presence of Sankaracharyas. He asked the BJP leaders to fix a date for debate in the national capital and assured them that he would take part in it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023