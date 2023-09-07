Left Menu

Nigeria opposition to appeal verdict upholding Tinubu presidential win

Nigeria's main opposition candidates will appeal a tribunal ruling that affirmed Bola Tinubu's victory in a disputed presidential election in February that they claim was marred by irregularities, their lawyers said. Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party and Labour Party's Peter Obi, who came second and third respectively, had asked the court to cancel the election, alleging everything from vote fraud to failure by the electoral agency to post results electronically.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 20:40 IST
Nigeria opposition to appeal verdict upholding Tinubu presidential win

Nigeria's main opposition candidates will appeal a tribunal ruling that affirmed Bola Tinubu's victory in a disputed presidential election in February that they claim was marred by irregularities, their lawyers said.

Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party and Labour Party's Peter Obi, who came second and third respectively, had asked the court to cancel the election, alleging everything from vote fraud to failure by the electoral agency to post results electronically. They wanted Tinubu to be disqualified. But the Presidential Election Petition Court on Wednesday dismissed their petitions point-by-point in a judgment that lasted more than 11 hours.

The ruling followed a pattern seen in previous election years in Africa's most populous country, where no legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999. "I am therefore here to tell you that, though the judgment of the court yesterday is respected, it is a judgment that I refuse to accept. I refuse to accept the judgment because I believe that it is bereft of substantial justice," Atiku said at press conference on X, formerly called Twitter.

"Consequently, I have asked my lawyers to activate my constitutionally guaranteed rights of appeal to the higher court, which, in the instance, is the Supreme Court." An appeal at the Supreme Court should be filed within 14 days from the date of the tribunal ruling. The apex court then has 60 days to hear the case and make its ruling.

Atiku's lead counsel, Chris Uche earlier said "we have not received justice" and would also file an appeal, adding "the struggle continues." Obi's lawyer Livy Uzoukwu told reporters his team would read the full judgment and make an appeal at the Supreme Court.

"We have the firm instruction of our client to challenge the judgment on appeal. Once we have it (judgment) we will swing into action," he said. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulator

Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in India

Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in Ind...

 India
3
Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid lawsuits; Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro approved by UK watchdog and more

Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid l...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023