Left Menu

Mexico president backs ruling party candidate after disputed selection process

"This type of process has never been done," Lopez Obrador said, referring to the polls of some 12,500 people that resulted in Sheinbaum becoming the MORENA candidate. "(Sheinbaum) is an honest woman with convictions and principles," the president added.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 20:54 IST
Mexico president backs ruling party candidate after disputed selection process
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's president on Thursday vigorously backed his party's selection of former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as its candidate to succeed him in 2024, dismissing the objections of her main rival that the contest was unfair.

The ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) declared Sheinbaum the winning candidate a few hours after her closest competitor, ex-foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard, said the primary process had been marred by irregularities. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaking at a regular press conference extended a hand to Ebrard, calling him a "very good person," a good leader and his friend, as he urged him to remain united with the leftist MORENA.

Lopez Obrador rejected Ebrard's demand that the primary be redone, and said he supported Sheinbaum. "I celebrate what was done yesterday. It's something historic, unprecedented, and I don't see any problem," Lopez Obrador said about the process where Sheinbaum beat out five other contenders.

Ebrard on Wednesday said he would decide his next move on Monday and left open the possibility of joining forces with the center-left Citizens' Movement (MC), the only significant opposition party yet to back a candidate for the June 2 presidential election. Lopez Obrador suggested Ebrard may choose to run for the presidency as an independent candidate, adding that he is free to do what he considers best.

Latest opinion polls suggest that MORENA is heavily favored to win the presidency again, bolstered by Lopez Obrador's personal popularity. "This type of process has never been done," Lopez Obrador said, referring to the polls of some 12,500 people that resulted in Sheinbaum becoming the MORENA candidate.

"(Sheinbaum) is an honest woman with convictions and principles," the president added. Victory would make her Mexico's first woman president. The main opposition alliance has already chosen a female candidate - Xochitl Galvez, a charismatic and unconventional senator of Indigenous origin who overcame an impoverished background to become a successful entrepreneur.

Under Mexican law, presidents can only serve a single six-year term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023