Left Menu

Donald Trump may seek to move Georgia election case to federal court

Donald Trump may seek to move a Georgia criminal case accusing him of conspiring to reverse his 2020 presidential election loss from state to federal court, according to a Thursday court filing.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 00:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 00:33 IST
Donald Trump may seek to move Georgia election case to federal court

Donald Trump may seek to move a Georgia criminal case accusing him of conspiring to reverse his 2020 presidential election loss from state to federal court, according to a Thursday court filing. The former U.S. president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination was indicted along with 18 others in August on charges that he pressured Georgia election officials to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory in the state.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty, along with the rest of the defendants. Federal court would be a more favorable venue for Trump because he would face a more politically diverse jury pool than in Fulton County, Georgia, the Democratic stronghold where the case was filed.

A federal trial would also allow him to argue that he is immune from prosecution for actions he took as part of his official duties as president. Several of Trump's co-defendants, including his onetime Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have already filed petitions to move their cases.

A judge is expected to rule on those petitions in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023