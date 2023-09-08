White House: Still work to do on Israel-Saudi normalization
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that U.S., Israeli and Saudi leaders have put many of the elements of a pathway to normalization on the table but there is still much work to do. There is still work to do," Sullivan said.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that U.S., Israeli and Saudi leaders have put many of the elements of a pathway to normalization on the table but there is still much work to do. Sullivan spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to India to attend a G20 summit.
"Many of the elements of a pathway to normalization are now on the table. We don't have a framework, we don't have the terms ready to be signed. There is still work to do," Sullivan said. He said there was a "broad understanding of many of the key elements," without going into detail.
