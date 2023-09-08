Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls: BJP and JD (S) reach understanding, Deve Gowda's party to contest in 4 seats, says Yediyurappa

BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda led JDS for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday, an announcement that shot up political temperature in the State.The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, said that, as part of the poll understanding, the JDS will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.BJP and JDS will have an understanding.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 12:55 IST
BS Yediyurappa Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday, an announcement that shot up political temperature in the State.

The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, said that, as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

''BJP and JD(S) will have an understanding. Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats,'' to the JD(S)),'' the four-time Chief Minister said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''this has given us great strength and this will help us in winning 25 or 26 Lok Sabha seats together.'' Recently JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda had indicated that the party will contest Lok Sabha polls alone.

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) emerged victorious in one seat each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

