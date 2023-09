Finnish government survives no-confidence vote over racism scandal

Finland's government survived on Friday a no-confidence vote in parliament called by the opposition over a racism scandal that has rocked the ruling coalition since it took office in June, an official tally showed.

Within days of assuming power in June, the four-party, right-wing government was in turmoil after Finnish media revealed that several ministers of the far-right Finns Party had posted statements in the past that critics deemed to be racist. In an attempt to stave off collapse, the government last week agreed on a policy to combat intolerance and brought it up on Wednesday for a plenary discussion in parliament.

The coalition survived Friday's vote with support from 106 members of the 200-seat parliament, while 65 members supported the no-confidence motion proposed by three opposition parties.

