Religion and politics different, no need to mix them, Cong chief Kharge on Udhyanidhi's Sanatan Dharma remarks

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said religion and politics are different things and one need not mix them, his comment coming amid a political tussle on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalins remarks about Sanatan Dharma recently.Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and son of the southern states chief minister MK Stalin, had derided Sanatan Dharma for its alleged divisiveness and lack of equality and had called for its eradication on the lines of diseases like malaria, dengue and coronavirus.Asked about the remark, Kharge said, I have not come here to speak about anyones religion.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-09-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 16:41 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said religion and politics are different things and one need not mix them, his comment coming amid a political tussle on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks about Sanatan Dharma recently.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and son of the southern state's chief minister MK Stalin, had derided Sanatan Dharma for its alleged divisiveness and lack of equality and had called for its eradication on the lines of diseases like malaria, dengue and coronavirus.

Asked about the remark, Kharge said, ''I have not come here to speak about anyone's religion. I have come to participate in the programme (Bharose ka Sammelan) meant for the poor. Religion and politics are different things and there is no need to mix them. I don't want to debate on it.'' Kharge was speaking to reporters after attending the Chhattisgarh government's 'Bharose ka Sammelan' event in Thekwa in Rajnandgaon district in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat said Kharge should clarify if the Congress supported Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress are part of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

