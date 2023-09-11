PM Modi pays tributes to Vinoba Bhave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his birth anniversary, saying his unwavering dedication to social reform and upliftment of the marginalised continues to inspire us.

Bhave was an ardent Gandhian who had launched the Bhoodan Movement, a voluntary land reform campaign.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''Paying homage to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his birth anniversary. His unwavering dedication to social reform and upliftment of the marginalised continues to inspire us.'' ''May his legacy of selflessness and unity guide humanity for centuries to come,'' the prime minister said.

