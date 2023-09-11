DPCC President Arvinder Singh Lovely holds meeting with former councillors

Newly-appointed president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Arvinder Singh Lovely on Monday held meetings with former municipal councillors from the Congress and sought their support to strengthen the party in Delhi.

Former Delhi mayor Farhad Suri, former leader of the house in the MCD Jitender Kumar Kochar, former deputy mayors Varyam Kaur and Praveen Rana, former MLA Neeraj Basoya, and former Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Amit Malik attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Congress had appointed coordinators for all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi to help restructure the party in the national capital and submit their reports.

''Our aim is to restructure the whole organisation and this is the first phase of the exercise,'' Lovely had then said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)