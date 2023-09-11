Left Menu

DPCC President Arvinder Singh Lovely holds meeting with former councillors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:13 IST
DPCC President Arvinder Singh Lovely holds meeting with former councillors
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-appointed president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Arvinder Singh Lovely on Monday held meetings with former municipal councillors from the Congress and sought their support to strengthen the party in Delhi.

Former Delhi mayor Farhad Suri, former leader of the house in the MCD Jitender Kumar Kochar, former deputy mayors Varyam Kaur and Praveen Rana, former MLA Neeraj Basoya, and former Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Amit Malik attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Congress had appointed coordinators for all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi to help restructure the party in the national capital and submit their reports.

''Our aim is to restructure the whole organisation and this is the first phase of the exercise,'' Lovely had then said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023