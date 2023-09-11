'Dhupguri to become subdivision by year-end': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Dhupguri town which lies in Jalpaiguri district will get the status of a subdivision by the end of 2023. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Mamata Banerjee said,"I am delighted to share that Dhupguri will officially attain Subdivision status by the end of this year as per our promise. This milestone will usher in improved local governance and open up new avenues for development in the region. Our dedication remains steadfast in shaping a prosperous future for Dhupguri!"

Earlier last week TMC registered victory from Dhupguri seat in assembly bypolls. Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Tapasi Roy by 4309 votes in a close contest. Nirmal Chandra Roy got 97,613 votes while the BJP candidate got 93,304 votes. The CPI-M also contested the seat and its candidate finished a distant third. After the declaration of the bypoll results, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

"North Bengal is totally with us. In Dhupguri, it was a seat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and we won the election. I congratulate all the people of Dhupguri. So wherever BJP lost and INDIA party won, I congratulate all of them," CM Mamata Banerjee said. Dhupguri is a Municipality city in the district of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Dhupguri city is divided into 16 wards for which elections are held every 5 years. Dhupguri municipality has a population of 44,719 of which 22,953 are males and 21,766 are females according to Census India 2011. (ANI)

