Left Menu

Hillary Clinton returns to the White House for arts celebration

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton returns to the White House on Tuesday to speak at an arts event in what will be her first public appearance at the U.S. presidential residence and workplace since her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 20:14 IST
Hillary Clinton returns to the White House for arts celebration
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr / Gage Skidmore
  • Country:
  • United States

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton returns to the White House on Tuesday to speak at an arts event in what will be her first public appearance at the U.S. presidential residence and workplace since her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump. Clinton will attend an event with first lady Jill Biden to celebrate Praemium Imperiale Laureates, recipients of a global arts prize by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts.

A former senator and first lady, Clinton, a Democrat, was the first woman to be a major U.S. political party's presidential nominee. Prior to that she served as the top U.S. diplomat under President Barack Obama. Recipients of the arts award were first celebrated at the White House by President Bill Clinton and the then first lady in 1994.

Though she spent plenty of time at the White House during the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton did not return during Republican Trump's four years in office. With President Joe Biden in the White House since 2021, Clinton has been back, but not to give public remarks. She was on the guest list for a dinner to celebrate then outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel early in Biden's tenure.

Clinton has been a vocal supporter of Biden and a critic of Trump, her former rival. Even when Biden and his aides avoided commenting about Trump's legal troubles, Clinton has weighed in. Trump faces multiple criminal charges as he seeks the Republican nomination to face Biden in the 2024 presidential election. He denies any wrongdoing.

Clinton could be called upon to help Biden, 80, in his re-election bid. She is popular with women and has been a leading voice in favor of abortion rights, a key issue for left-leaning voters after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which recognized women's right to abortion, last year. She won the popular vote in 2016. But the former first lady's standing within the Democratic Party is complicated by her loss to Trump, who bested her in the Electoral College, and a history of controversies throughout her public life, including her use of a private e-mail server during her time as secretary of state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023