Left Menu

Kavitha labels Rahul Gandhi an 'outdated’ leader, BRS is national alternative to Cong

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-09-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:28 IST
Kavitha labels Rahul Gandhi an 'outdated’ leader, BRS is national alternative to Cong
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting to be held here, BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha hit out at Rahul Gandhi, calling him an 'outdated leader', who was no match for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking at the BRS party meeting at Jagtial, she said today Telangana is regarded as the number one state in India when it comes to providing employment opportunities, per capita income, communal harmony, agriculture production, women development and attracting investments, among others.

''Recently Khargeji (AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge) came here and said if the Congress comes to power (in Telangana) they will issue deeds to Podu lands. We have already done that. Don't they get updated. I am telling Congress leaders that your Rahul Gandhi is an outdated leader without any update. He can't match the speed of KCR,'' she said.

She claimed that since Rahul Gandhi was not able to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi effectively, the BRS became an alternative to the Congress at the national level.

She said she wanted to ask the Gandhi family which is descending here for the CWC meeting to be held on September 16 and 17, whether the promises they are making in Telangana were implemented in Congress-ruled states.

''I am asking Sonia Gandhi madam and Rahul Gandhiji. Give me the answer. Where is the Women Reservation Bill... You answer this first and come to Telangana,'' Kavitha said.

While abbreviating KCR as ''kalvalu (canals), cheruvulu (tanks) and reservoirs,'' she said, the development that Telangana has been witnessing is due to the efforts put in by the Chief Minister.

''KCR means kindhearted, committed, responsible leader. There are very limited leaders such as KCR,” she further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023