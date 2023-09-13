Left Menu

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole killing of 2 Army officers, DSP in JK gunfight with terrorists

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of two Army officers and a deputy superintendent of police in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag.Kharge said India stands united against terrorism and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.Our brave Army personnel and a DSP have made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in an encounter at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:36 IST
Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole killing of 2 Army officers, DSP in JK gunfight with terrorists
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of two Army officers and a deputy superintendent of police in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Kharge said India stands united against terrorism and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

''Our brave Army personnel and a DSP have made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in an encounter at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. We are extremely saddened by their loss. Our deepest condolences to the families of our bravehearts,'' the Congress chief said. ''India stands united against terrorism,'' he also said on X.

Gandhi took to Facebook and said the news of the ''demise of two officers of our army and DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police in a terrorist encounter'' in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad.

''In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs. The entire country will always remember their sacrifice while protecting India,'' the former Congress chief said.

An Army colonel commanding a battalion, a major of a unit and a deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of Kokorenag area in the south of the valley, officials said.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight with terrorists that ensued in the Garol area of Anantnag district in the morning hours of Wednesday.

The officers succumbed to their injuries during the treatment, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023