Israel's Netanyahu to meet US President Biden during trip to U.N. next week, PM's office says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-09-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 23:09 IST
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden during his trip to the United Nations General Assembly next week, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Thursday, without specifying the exact location of the meeting. Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, Turkish President Recep Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, according to his office.

The statement also said Netanyahu would deliver an address to the General Assembly on Friday morning.

