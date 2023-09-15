BJP lashes out at Bihar Minister's comparison of Ramcharitmanas with cyanide

Addressing media from the BJP headquarters in the national capital, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday slammed Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar for drawing a parallel between Ramcharitmanas and "potassium cyanide". "All the people of the INDI Alliance are full of venom for Hinduism, and it is reflected in all of their statements. He says that Ramcharitmanas is potassium cyanide. Crores of people have their devotion placed in it. Those who have the audacity to call 'Ram' a venom are questioning the basic beliefs of this country and hurting it. The public will boycott them," Patra asserted.

The salvo was fired as Bihar's Education Minister, Chandra Shekhar, compared the holy Ramcharitmanas to "potassium cyanide". Speaking at an event on Hindi Diwas (September 14), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, "If you serve 56 kinds of dishes and mix potassium cyanide into them, would you eat them?"The same analogy applies to the scriptures of Hinduism."

Patra also slammed Congress leader Saifuddin Soz and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over their remarks on the Anantnag encounter. Both leaders advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with Pakistan. BJP spokesperson went on to say, "I am surprised that even when such a situation like the Anantnag encounter has occurred in the country, a few leaders give statements that are against the country. Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said that India must not only hold talks with Pakistan, but PM Modi should also try to understand what is going on in the minds of terrorists. We condemn this statement," he said.

"As far as Farooq Abdullah and other leaders are concerned, they have also spoken about talks with Pakistan. India has said a thousand times that talks and terror can never go together. Still, when soldiers are sacrificing their lives and when their last rites are being performed, such statements are made. This is not only inappropriate but also sad. India will give an answer," he added. Meanwhile, a massive gunfight between a combined team of security personnel from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police and terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district is underway entering into its third day, with drones and quadcopters being pressed into service on Friday to locate and neutralise the gunmen.

Security personnel involved in the operation are being assisted by quadcopters and drones in the ongoing efforts to locate the terrorists. (ANI)

