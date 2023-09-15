Shobha Karandlaje seeks transparent probe into case of Hindutva activist allegedly cheating BJP ticket aspirant

An impartial and transparent probe should be conducted into the alleged involvement of Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura in the case of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees promising him a BJP ticket in the last assembly elections, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, the BJP leader said the activist should be punished if she has committed the crime. The minister said she had come across reports in the media about the cheating case. The investigation into the case is on and the police are gathering information. No one from the BJP would shield the accused person, she said, adding that all those who have done wrong should be punished.

Karandlaje said she does not have any contact with Chaitra Kundapura and might have clicked some photos with her at functions like several others.

On the charge that Kundapura is misusing the names of state and central BJP leaders, Karandlaje said if the names of leaders are misused, it should be enquired into. BJP is not a party that gives ticket to people after taking money from them, Karandalaje, who represents Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in the Lok Sabha, said.

