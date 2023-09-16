Left Menu

AJSU Party to hold 3-day mega convention in Ranchi from Sep 29 for LS polls

The convention will be organised at Ranchis Morabadi Ground to brainstorm on the problems, ideas and suggestions of the youth, women and elderly people of the state, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto said while addressing the meeting. The people of the state will uproot this government by the power of voting, he said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:25 IST
AJSU Party to hold 3-day mega convention in Ranchi from Sep 29 for LS polls
  • Country:
  • India

The AJSU Party on Saturday announced it will hold a three-day mega convention from September 29 in Ranchi to chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections due next year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's central, state, block and assembly constituency-level office-bearers held in Ranchi. ''The convention will be organised at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground to brainstorm on the problems, ideas and suggestions of the youth, women and elderly people of the state,'' AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto said while addressing the meeting. Attacking the JMM-led coalition government, Mahto alleged that the current dispensation is ''leaderless and visionless''. ''There is no roadmap for the development of the state. The government has created an atmosphere of anarchy. The people of the state will uproot this government by the power of voting,'' he said. Mahto said the party will write the script of change in the politics of the state.

''In the convention, we will discuss the current political and social situation of the state,'' he said. Party spokesperson Devsharan Bhagat said that one lakh ex-officio officials of the party will attend the convention, besides representatives from 32,000 villages of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023