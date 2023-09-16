"You tasted chilli once, do you want to have it again?": Goa CM criticises Baghel govt in Chhattisgarh

Comparing the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government with the present Congress government in Chhattisgarh, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the previous Raman Singh-led government was like "sweets" while the current Bhupesh Baghel-led government is like "chillies". While addressing a gathering in Rajnandgaon in the poll-bound state, the Goa Chief Minister said, "Raman Singh was taking the state towards that direction. But for five years in the middle, you thought of consuming chilli as you were only consuming sweets. You tasted chilli once, do you want to have it again? You saw the Congress Govt once, do you want to see it again?"

The senior BJP leader said that while the state was being formed, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a vision that Chhattisgarh would be a cultural state. "I remember former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee today. While forming this state, he had thought that Chhattisgarh would be a cultural state, that the state would be safe for youth, farmers and women," Sawant said.

Hitting out at the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, the Goa Chief Minister said that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has come forward in a new form once again. "...They have formed an INDI Alliance. Congress is the main partner of that alliance. They say that UPA has come forward in a new form once again. Renaming doesn't change policy, intention and scams. The same scamster has come back in a new alliance. Who insulted Sanatana Hindu Dharma? This alliance. Who defamed Sanatana Dharma? This alliance...It is important for Congress and the CM (Bhupesh Baghel) to clear their stand over this...," the Goa CM said.

Without taking any name, the BJP leader said that the time has come for the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister to go behind bars in connection with the alleged cow dung scam. "...After coming here I came to know that cow dung scam also takes place. Lalu Yadav was behind bars for years in connection with fodder scam...It is time now...I think he (Bhupesh Baghel) too will definitely go to jail in connection with this scam..." he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also lashed out at the opposition's bloc, saying that the public will not accept the leaders of the "INDI alliance" as the pre-poll alliance has just changed its attire, but its character and face remain the same. "Those who defy the Constitution, suppress the voice of media, want to end Sanatana Dharma...People will not accept the leaders, of the INDI alliance, filled with arrogance," the Union Minister said while talking to reporters in Bilaspur.

Thakur said that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance has changed its name from United Progressive Alliance (UPA), but their faces remain the same. "They have just changed their attire, but their character and faces remain the same. Even if UPA changes its name to INDI, it (alliance) will only reflect arrogance and nothing else (INDI Se Ghamandi Hi Lagenge Aur Kuch Nahi)," the minister added.

Five states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram — will go to the polls by the end of this year. (ANI)

