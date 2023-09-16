"...Those with us must have felt something is happening,": Nitish Kumar on INDIA bloc decision to boycott shows of 14 TV anchors

Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar on Saturday made a veiled reference to the boycott by INDIA bloc of shows of 14 television news anchors and said he is not against anyone and "those who are with us must have felt that something is happening". "I have no idea about this...I am in support of journalists. When everyone gets full freedom, journalists will write what they like. Are they controlled? Have I ever done it? They have rights, I am not against anyone. Right now those who are at the Centre have controlled a few people...,Those who are with us must have felt that something is happening. However, I am not against anyone," Nitish Kumar told journalists in response to a query.

"If journalists have full freedom, they will write what they like. Everyone has their rights," he added. JD-U is part of the INDIA alliance.

INDIA bloc's media committee on Thursday decided to boycott the TV news shows of several journalists. The list shared by leaders of the India bloc contains the names of 14 news anchors. Congress leader Venugopal defended the decision of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to boycott the shows of 14 TV anchors.

"Media is the protector of democracy. The role of the media is to correct the mistakes of the government. Similarly, the media used to support the opposition to express their views. But unfortunately, some people in the media are supporting the government and destroying the face of opposition," Venugopal said. "This is sponsored journalism for the PM Modi-led government, that is why the INDIA alliance has taken this decision," he added.

BJP has strongly attacked the ppposition bloc over its decision. (ANI)

