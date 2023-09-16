Left Menu

Italy's Cavo Dragone named chairman of NATO military committee

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 16-09-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 23:28 IST
Italy's Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone was appointed as chairman of the military committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), replacing Rob Bauer of the Netherlands, whose term was extended for a further six months, NATO said on Saturday.

Cavo Dragone will take on the new role in January 2025 when Admiral Bauer completes his term, Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said in a statement.

The chair of the NATO Military Committee represents the consensus-based views of all NATO chiefs of defence as the principal military adviser to the secretary-general, the North Atlantic Council and other senior NATO bodies.

