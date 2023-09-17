TDP raises Chandrababu Naidu's arrest at all party-meeting, demands Centre’s intervention

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday raised the issue of N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest by the Andhra Pradesh government at the all-party meeting here which led to a heated argument between the TDP and YSR Congress, sources said on Sunday. According to the sources, Ram Mohan Naidu from TDP has demanded the intervention of the Central government in Chandrababu's arrest and protection of democracy in the state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately took up the issue and asked everyone to maintain the dignity of the all-party meeting. The all-party meeting had begun in the Parliament Library building, ahead of the Special Session of Parliament which begins tomorrow.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that a meeting of the floor leaders of all parties has been called on September 17, a day before the five-day-long sitting Special Session is scheduled. The Special Session will be held from September 18 to 22.

"Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had posted on social media platform X. "The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email. Letter to follow," he added.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building. The Special Session will see a discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha that first met on December 9, 1946.

A discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session, a parliamentary bulletin said on Wednesday. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)