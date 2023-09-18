Left Menu

"Change the way you do your politics...": Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre in Parliament

While speaking during the special session of Parliament, the leader of the Opposition said, "Constitutional values earned after much sacrifice and difficulty. I urge the treasury to focus on improving the country's conditions, show compassion and emphasise the importance of providing employment opportunities."

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 15:05 IST
"Change the way you do your politics...": Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre in Parliament
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Change the way you do your politics, nothing new will happen if we shift to a new Parliament,"  Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Modi government in Rajya Sabha on Monday. He further said that Constitutional values were earned after much sacrifice and asked the Centre to "focus on improving the country's conditions".

While speaking during the special session of Parliament, the leader of the Opposition said, "Constitutional values earned after much sacrifice and difficulty. I urge the treasury to focus on improving the country's conditions, show compassion and emphasise the importance of providing employment opportunities." Quoting first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Kharge said that the "absence of a strong Opposition means that there are significant drawbacks in the system."

"Nehru ji believes that the absence of a strong Opposition means that there are significant drawbacks in the system. If there is no strong Opposition, it is not right. Now, that there is a strong Opposition, the focus is on weakening it through ED, CBI...Take them (into their own party), put them in a washing machine and when they come out all clean, make them permanent (in one's own party). You can see what is happening today. Prime Minister comes to the Parliament rarely and when he does he leaves after making it an event," the Congress President said. The five-day special session of the Parliament began at 11 am on Monday. The session is being be held in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the new building on Tuesday, the second day of the special session.

Earlier in the day, while, addressing media persons outside Parliament, PM Modi said that all decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023