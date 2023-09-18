"Agenda by confused government": Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Special Parliament Session 

Hitting out at the Centre, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday said the "confused government" shared the agenda for the Special Sassion of the Parliament. Earlier, on Sunday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Joshi requested all parties for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament. The meeting of all the floor leaders of political parties in the Parliament was attended by various ministers and 51 leaders from 34 parties.

"Government is so confused. It was an agenda by a confused government. When the meeting started then total of four points were printed, by the end of the meeting, there were eight points. Then we asked where is the agenda. They said they are sending it to us. This means that the government has called the session but they don't know, at least the ministers have no idea what will happen," Tiwari said. Congress MP Manickam Tagore also reacted to the all-party meeting and said that this government runs the Parliament in secrecy.

"Till now it is all just in the air. They have just listed 8 bills in the agenda and in the All Party Meeting yesterday also they talked about these 8 subjects only. This government runs the Parliament in secrecy...The new Parliament which they have made with star facilities... I hope that our Prime Minister answers at least one question in the new Parliament," Tagore said. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs initiating the meeting, after welcoming all floor leaders, stated that the Session will provide 5 sittings spread over a period of 5 days, besides informing that tentatively 8 legislative items are likely to be taken up during this session, the statement said.

During the meeting, he also informed that a discussion will be held on the subject "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha-Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings" on Monday, the 18th of September, 2023. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. (ANI)

