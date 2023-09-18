Fight legal battle in SC, former CM Bommai tells Govt after CWMA direction on Cauvery water

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the State government should approach the Supreme Court and convince it on the reason why Cauvery water cannot be released to Tamil Nadu. The former Chief Minister was reacting to the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction asking Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, Bommai termed the CWMA's order as one which cannot be followed. The (release of) water (to Tamil Nadu) should be stopped immediately and legal battle should be fought in the SC to provide justice to the people, he said.

The CWMA's direction came after an emergency meeting was held on Monday in which both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu gave their representations.

