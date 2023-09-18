Left Menu

Hopefully, PM Modi will sit more frequently in both Houses of Parliament: Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:54 IST
A day before Parliament convenes in a new building, the Congress said on Monday it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now sit more frequently in both Houses while claiming that he has the ''worst attendance record of all prime ministers''.

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building, with Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla urging the members to abstain from ''organised disruptions'' and ''carrying placards'' in the new chamber.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''From tomorrow afternoon, Parliament will convene in the new building. Hopefully, now at least the Prime Minister will sit more frequently in both Houses.'' ''His tenure has been marked by minimum non-customary interventions in Parliament with the worst attendance record of all PMs,'' Ramesh said.

While the Rajya Sabha will meet at 2:15 pm in the Upper House chamber of the new Parliament building on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha will meet at 1:15 pm in the Lower House chamber of the newly-constructed complex.

On Monday, the members of both Houses held a discussion on ''Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings'' in the old building.

