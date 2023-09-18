Biden speaks with Morocco's king, offers support after earthquake -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:15 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Monday to offer his condolences following the devastating earthquake that hit the North African country earlier this month, the White House said in a statement.
The two leaders discussed Washington's readiness to assist in recovery efforts, the statement said.
