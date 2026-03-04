Left Menu

Sanchez's Stand: Spain's Bold Opposition to U.S.-Israel Conflict with Iran

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez firmly opposes the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran, warning of global disaster risks. He criticized leaders who exploit conflict for domestic gains and stressed Spain's commitment to peace over violence. Sanchez's stance has increased tensions with allies and drawn international attention.

Pedro Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has reiterated his firm stance against the joint military offensive launched by the United States and Israel in Iran, expressing concerns over its potential to ignite a global catastrophe. Sanchez's remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at potential trade consequences with Spain following its refusal to support the offensive by denying access to Spanish naval and air bases.

Criticizing key figures like Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sanchez emphasized the governing role in enhancing citizen welfare and reproached leaders who mask domestic failures with wartime rhetoric. "Such actions play with the future of millions, risking global stability," he asserted. Sanchez's condemnation of what he describes as reckless bombings has further strained relations with NATO allies, many of whom have refrained from directly criticizing the attacks.

While Israel has rebuked Sanchez, alleging alignment with Iranian and Palestinian regimes, the Spanish leader maintains that the global community must resolve issues through diplomacy rather than violence. Underlining his convictions with the slogan "No to the war," Sanchez warned of adverse consequences akin to those following the Iraq war, advocating for a consistent, peaceful foreign policy.

