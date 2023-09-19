Left Menu

"We are moving to new Sansad with new aspirations": Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Ahead of the proceedings in the new Parliament building today, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has said that we are moving to the new Parliament with new aspirations and people have high expectations from us.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:52 IST
"We are moving to new Sansad with new aspirations": Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (Photo: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the proceedings in the new Parliament building today, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that we are moving to the new Parliament with new aspirations and people have high expectations from us. In a function in the Central hall of the old Parliament to 'commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047', Om Birla said "Today, we are moving to the new Sansad Bhawan (Parliament House) with new aspirations. Today, people have high expectations from us and it increases our responsibility to live up to those expectations and aspirations. We are fortunate that we are the representatives of times when India is moving forward in every sector. India is playing a significant role in global challenges."

Lok Sabha speaker further said that our entry into the New Parliament is an opportunity to repeat our tradition of making a developed India. "This time of entering the new Parliament is also an opportunity to repeat our tradition of making a developed India. It is our resolve that we will fulfil the expectations with the participation of the entire country through this parliamentary democracy, through collective thinking, agreeing and disagreeing and with great courage," he added.

Om Birla also said that being the World's largest Parliamentary Democracy, our responsibility has increased and the Parliament should focus on every issue. "Being the world's largest parliamentary democracy, our responsibility has increased and hence it is necessary that our parliament should focus on every issue. It is time to make the right direction, to make laws with positive discussion, so that we can make the country more powerful and our Parliament should have a notable role in it. We are pursuing the goal of building a developed India by 2047. This will be achieved through Parliament," Om Birla said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023