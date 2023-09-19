MP CM Chouhan welcomes Lord Ganesha at his residence

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence on the occasion of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'. CM Chouhan along with his family reached a market located near Platinum Plaza here in Bhopal to get the idol of Lord Ganesha. After that, he was seen bringing the idol home along with the family.

During this, CM Chouhan told reporters, "Today Ganesh Ji will come and his kindness will be showered on all. May he take away all the pain from everyone's life and shower happiness and peace. May all be happy, healthy, and blessed. Our country and state continuously walk forward on the path of development, this is only my prayer to him." The ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi celebration began on Tuesday. A festive cheer was palpable across the country as people were busy decorating their homes with flowers and rangolis and bringing idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year with great fervour with thousands of devotees thronging temples and pandals for a darshan of the Lord. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, the festival is characterized by the installation of Ganesha idols at home and in gilded pandals (make-shift stage).

The 10-day festival ends with elaborate immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi. (ANI)

