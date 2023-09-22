Deep connection between Congress and corruption: Goa CM in Rajasthan

There is a deep connection between the Congress and corruption, and the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan was working to hide a ''red diary'' that has account of its misdeeds, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alleged on Friday.

The BJP leader said while the central government makes schemes in public interest, the Rajasthan government indulges in corruption in the budget for implementation of these schemes. ''There is a deep connection between the Congress and corruption, and the Gehlot government is working to hide a 'red diary'. The biggest corruption was seen in Rajasthan in the Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme,'' Sawant told a press conference in Bhiwadi in the poll-bound state. He was in Bhiwadi to take part in the BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra.

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Rajendra Gudha, following his termination for cornering his own government for rising crime against women in the state, had come up with a ''red diary'' allegation against Chief Minister Gehlot, saying he possessed the diary that contained details of the illegal transactions of the chief minister.

The Gehlot government is working to polish its image through advertisements, but on the ground it has not done any work, Sawant alleged. ''I want to ask Chief Minister Gehlot that in which field will he come on top? Will he come first in corruption? Will (the state) be number one in women atrocities? Will he be number one in abusing Sanatan (Dharma)?'' Sawant asked. Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore while addressing the press conference said that the Gehlot government did the work of distributing Annapurna food kits without any budgetary provision and 22 of its samples failed. Besides this, the Congress government in Rajasthan distributed outdated smartphones of 2G spectrum, whose market price is Rs 1,600-Rs 2,000, but the government assembled these mobiles and bought them for Rs 6,600, Rathore alleged.

