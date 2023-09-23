Left Menu

Menendez temporarily stepping down as US Senate committee chairman, Schumer says

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2023 01:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 01:54 IST
Menendez temporarily stepping down as US Senate committee chairman, Schumer says

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez will temporarily step as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, following charges that he and his wife took bribes from three New Jersey businessmen, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.

In a statement, Schumer said that Menendez, who has not indicated that he would resign his Senate seat, has a right to due process and a fair trial. He said Menendez will step down "until the matter has been resolved."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

