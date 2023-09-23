Menendez temporarily stepping down as US Senate committee chairman, Schumer says
Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2023 01:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 01:54 IST
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez will temporarily step as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, following charges that he and his wife took bribes from three New Jersey businessmen, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.
In a statement, Schumer said that Menendez, who has not indicated that he would resign his Senate seat, has a right to due process and a fair trial. He said Menendez will step down "until the matter has been resolved."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- New Jersey
- U.S.
- Bob Menendez
- Chuck Schumer
- Schumer
- Democratic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Pfizer, Valneva say 'positive' result for Lyme disease vaccine candidate booster; Philips settles one category of U.S. claims over respirator recall and more
SPECIAL REPORT-In U.S.-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots
alveoair® has received U.S. FDA clearance, marking a significant advancement in respiratory care
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar has 8th straight week of gains; U.S. stocks edge up
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips after recent gains; U.S. stocks advance with Apple