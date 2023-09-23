Newly elected Bageshwar MLA sworn in as member of Uttarakhand Assembly

Newly elected MLA from Bageshwar Parvati Dass was sworn in as a member of Uttarakhand Assembly here on Saturday. The oath was administered to Dass by Speaker Ritu Khanduri at the Vidhan Sabha in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet members Premchand Agarwal and Saurabh Bahuguna and state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt. Dass won the Bageshwar seat in the bypolls held earlier this month, defeating Congress's Basant Kumar. The bypoll to Bageshwar was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA from the seat and Dass's husband Chandan Ram Das who had been winning it in consecutive elections since 2007. The chief minister congratulated Dass and thanked the voters of Bageshwar for electing a woman MLA from the constituency for the first time. He also said she would take forward the good work done by her husband for the constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)