Left Menu

Newly elected Bageshwar MLA sworn in as member of Uttarakhand Assembly

The bypoll to Bageshwar was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA from the seat and Dasss husband Chandan Ram Das who had been winning it in consecutive elections since 2007. The chief minister congratulated Dass and thanked the voters of Bageshwar for electing a woman MLA from the constituency for the first time.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-09-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 17:26 IST
Newly elected Bageshwar MLA sworn in as member of Uttarakhand Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Newly elected MLA from Bageshwar Parvati Dass was sworn in as a member of Uttarakhand Assembly here on Saturday. The oath was administered to Dass by Speaker Ritu Khanduri at the Vidhan Sabha in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet members Premchand Agarwal and Saurabh Bahuguna and state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt. Dass won the Bageshwar seat in the bypolls held earlier this month, defeating Congress's Basant Kumar. The bypoll to Bageshwar was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA from the seat and Dass's husband Chandan Ram Das who had been winning it in consecutive elections since 2007. The chief minister congratulated Dass and thanked the voters of Bageshwar for electing a woman MLA from the constituency for the first time. He also said she would take forward the good work done by her husband for the constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023