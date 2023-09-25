Left Menu

Congress youth wing starts signature campaign for 'restoration of electoral democracy' in J-K

The Congress youth wing launched a signature campaign on Monday to ascertain the opinion of people on holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.The signature campaign started from the Bahu Fort area of Jammu and a large number of people took part in it, a party spokesperson said.The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha recently said that a survey revealed 80 per cent of the population of Jammu and Kashmir do not want elections as they are satisfied with his administration.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 20:15 IST
Congress youth wing starts signature campaign for 'restoration of electoral democracy' in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' youth wing launched a signature campaign on Monday to ascertain the opinion of people on holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The signature campaign started from the Bahu Fort area of Jammu and a large number of people took part in it, a party spokesperson said.

''The Lt Governor (Manoj Sinha) recently said that a survey revealed 80 per cent of the population of Jammu and Kashmir do not want elections as they are satisfied with his administration. Our signature campaign will reveal the true sentiment of the people,'' Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress president Aakash Bharat told reporters here.

The activists took signatures of people on a banner which read: ''Raise your voice for the restoration of electoral democracy in Jammu and Kashmir''.

Bharat said the campaign will reach all parts of Jammu and Kashmir. ''The signature campaign is set to be a rallying point for the people who wish to voice their demands for electoral democracy and employment opportunities in the region,'' he said.

He said the majority of the youth in the Union territory are grappling with unemployment, and instead of addressing this critical issue, the lieutenant governor's administration is imposing additional taxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023