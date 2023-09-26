Amit Shah holds meeting with Punjab BJP leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met Punjab BJP leaders, including its state president Sunil Jakhar and national general secretary Tarun Chugh, in Amritsar to discuss the political situation in the state. Party leaders said former Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik was also part of the meeting besides Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and Raj Kumar Verka. Though there was no official word on what transpired in the meeting, sources from the party said the leaders discussed the current political situation in the state. A recent strain in India-Canada ties has emerged to become a key issue for the state as a large number of Punjabis live in the North American country.

Shah was in Amritsar to preside over the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council.

