"There is immense potential in our state's real estate market": CM Dhami in London at Global Investors Summit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that there is immense potential in the real estate market of Uttarakhand adding that the state government is working on building two new cities in the state. Addressing the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in London, Pushkar Singh Dhami said," The UK real estate market offers various opportunities ranging from residential development to commercial infrastructure. Cities like London and Manchester are good examples of this. There is immense potential in Uttarakhand too, we are working on building two new cities in the state."

He further stated that Uttarakhand has also made its mark for itself in the field of technology and innovation and Britain's experience in these fields will help the state. "Uttarakhand has been successful in making a mark for itself in the field of technology and innovation. Britain is a world power in this field, so your experience is also very important for us. Britain is a leader in the field of healthcare and life sciences. Uttarakhand has also developed as the pharma hub of India. 22 percent of the entire country's pharma work is done in Uttarakhand," CM Dhami said.

He further highlighted India's economic relations with Britain. "Britain is the sixth largest investor in India. Britain has more than 600 commercial units working in India with a turnover of 50 billion dollars and through these units, almost 4 lakh 75 thousand people are getting direct employment in India. Education, retail consumer goods, life sciences, health services and infrastructure are the sectors in which Britain has invested in India. I am happy to say that India is the second largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) country in Britain," he said.

Drawing a parallel between the River Thames and River Ganga, he said that both are undergoing revitalization while highlighting the Namami Gange project and said that this can be used for knowledge exchange and investment. "The main similarity between Uttarakhand and Britain is that there is the Thames River (in UK), whose revitalization projects are in progress. In Uttarakhand too, the Ganga and its tributaries are there. To revive them, PM Modi has started the Namami Gange project in the country. We can also see opportunities for knowledge exchange and investment in this area," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is on a 4-day trip to the UK from 25-28 September. The CM with his entourage arrived in London on Monday evening for the visit to invite NRIs and Industrialists to the Global Investors Conference to be held in the state in December. Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh welcomed CM Dhami at the airport on Monday evening. The CM aims to attract investors for the summit to drive robust industrial growth in Uttarakhand.

In the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of Rs 2000 crores with the French cable car company POMA ropeways for investment in the state under the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in London. "Through this investment, new employment opportunities will be created in the state. We are continuously working to strengthen the economy of the state along with achieving the target of investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crores through Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023," he said.

Uttarakhand government also signed an MoU with Usha Breco Limited Chairman Prashant Jhawar in London for an investment of Rs 1000 crores in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

