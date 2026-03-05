Rising Tensions: Sivaganga Altercation Sparks Political Uproar

A violent altercation in Sivaganga district's Idaikattur village has sparked political outcry. The incident, involving ten assailants—one of whom is a juvenile—left three people injured in a brazen attack. The injured have been treated for minor wounds at a nearby hospital, police confirmed.

This attack follows closely on the heels of a similar incident in Nanguneri, drawing criticism from opposition parties who question the state's ability to maintain law and order. Comments surfaced on social media platforms, with leaders like AIADMK's Edapaddi K Palaniswami questioning the DMK government's efficacy.

Critics, including PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, point to the influence of alcohol as a contributing factor, citing it as a symptom of governance failure. The opposition has seized upon these events to underscore concerns about public safety and governance under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)