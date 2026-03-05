Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Sivaganga Altercation Sparks Political Uproar

A violent incident in Sivaganga district involving a gang attack on villagers has stirred political backlash against the ruling party. Opposition leaders criticize the state government's failure to maintain law and order, blaming the proliferation of alcohol establishments for rising criminal activity.

A violent altercation in Sivaganga district's Idaikattur village has sparked political outcry. The incident, involving ten assailants—one of whom is a juvenile—left three people injured in a brazen attack. The injured have been treated for minor wounds at a nearby hospital, police confirmed.

This attack follows closely on the heels of a similar incident in Nanguneri, drawing criticism from opposition parties who question the state's ability to maintain law and order. Comments surfaced on social media platforms, with leaders like AIADMK's Edapaddi K Palaniswami questioning the DMK government's efficacy.

Critics, including PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, point to the influence of alcohol as a contributing factor, citing it as a symptom of governance failure. The opposition has seized upon these events to underscore concerns about public safety and governance under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

