HD Kumaraswamy joins BJP protest on Cauvery water release

JD(S) leader and Karnataka former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has joined the protest against the Karnataka government on the Cauvery water sharing issue in Bengaluru. Along with many BJP workers and leaders, another former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present in the protest

Addressing the protest, Kumaraswamy said "The State government has failed in safeguarding the interests of the farmers. They are now playing with the lives of farmers of the state. That's why both JD(S) and BJP are protesting." Protesters raised slogans against CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar and called them agents of Tamil Nadu and DMK.

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said, "Our CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, they must know, that they should not behave like Tamil Nadu agents. They must realise the actual facts. In almost all our reservoirs there is no water at all and it is not sufficient for even drinking purposes. PM can't interfere in this, the case is in SC. It's not possible for him to interfere." BJP Member of Parliament from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya said that Karnataka must stop water that is being released to Tamil Nadu.

"Karnataka government has completely failed in putting forth proper details to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) committee. Showing fingers towards to central govt is not going to work. Central official work has been done. Now it is in the hands of authorities and the Supreme Court" he said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramiah has said that the state will challenge the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority in the Supreme Court.

"The Cauvery Regulatory Committee (CWRC) has ordered to release 3000 cusecs of water, I have already spoken to our advocates. They have suggested us to challenge this order in the Supreme Court. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We don't have water to release to Tamil Nadu" the Karnataka Chief Minister said. The CWRC had ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 till October 15, 2023. The amount of water to be released was earlier 5000 cusecs. (ANI)

