Assam party seeks separate Barak Valley state to ensure linguistic security, development

A political party of Assam on Wednesday demanded separation of Bengali-speaking people majority Barak Valley region, alleging that they are deprived of linguistic and cultural security and development.

The outfit, Barak Democratic Front (BDF), sought a new 'Purbachal' state, home to around 42 lakh people who live in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.

''Our demand for separation of Barak Valley is not a demand for establishing a Bengali state. Although Bengalis are the majority in the valley, there are many other communities such as tea tribes, Dimasa, Manipuri, Bishnupriya, Khasi and Kuki and all of them are victims of socio-economic deprivation,'' BDF chief convener Pradip Dutta Roy told a press conference in Kolkata.

The BDF's demand came weeks after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said though he wants to live together, his government is ready to discuss the proposal for a separate Barak Valley state if the people of the valley wanted it.

The BDF claimed all 15 MLAs of the region, including those of the ruling BJP, are in favour of a separate state.

The Congress, however, condemned the demand saying that Assam has already faced several divisions resulting in the creation of several states, while the saffron party refused to comment on it.

Bengalis were described as Bangladeshis for no reason as out of 37,000 people declared foreigners, only one was deported, Roy claimed.

''We are discriminated against in various ways. We do not get government jobs, our mother tongue is not recognised as one of the official languages. Our paper mill and sugar mill were closed down. Our tea gardens are suffering because of government apathy,'' he said.

After delimitation, the number of assembly seats in Barak Valley with a population of 42 lakh was reduced from 15 to 13, while in the tribal majority Bodoland area, the same was increased from 12 to 15 though the population there is only 24 lakh, the BDF leader asserted.

Assam Congress working president Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said, ''Several states have already been carved out of Assam. We don't want a separate Barak state.'' Sarma had opposed 'Kamatapur' and 'Bodoland' states, but he has now spoken in support of separate Barak, the Congress leader said, questioning the chief minister's 'intentions'.

When contacted, state BJP leaders refused to comment on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)