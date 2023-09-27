Biden to host top EU officials on Oct 20 - senior EU official

U.S. President Joe Biden will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Oct. 20, with steel tariffs among the bilateral issues to resolve.

The United States previously agreed to suspend tariffs on EU steel and aluminium imposed by former President Donald Trump, with a deadline of the end of October to reach a deal to promote green production and tackle overcapacity.

Without a deal, tariffs could be reimposed.

