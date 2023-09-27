Left Menu

No problem if JD(S) allies with BJP or any other party: Siddaramaiah

Weighing in on former ally JD(S) joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he does not have any "problems" with the party taking a saffron turn.

Weighing in on former ally JD(S) joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he does not have any "problems" with the party taking a saffron turn. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the CM said, "I have no problem if the JD(S) allies with BJP or any other party for that matter."

The CM's remarks came in response to JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's statement that he would have been the chief minister for a full five-year term if his party was the "B-team" of the BJP. Taking a dig at the former ally of the ruling Congress, Siddaramaiah said the Janata Dal (Secular) ought to be in a quadary over its name after the alliance with the BJP, as it could no longer call itself "secular".

Clarifying on the party's alliance with the BJP ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections earlier on Wednesday, JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister HD Dece Gowda said the decision to join the NDA was taken after holding prior consultations with party colleagues. Significantly, a few Muslim leaders in the party raised the flag of rebellion and tendered their resignation from the primary membership of the JD(S) after voicing misgivings over its alliance with the BJP.

"Before allying with the BJP, I sought the views of all our 19 MLAs and 8 MLCs. They were all of the opinion that the JD(S) should consider going into an electoral understanding with the BJP," Deve Gowda said. Addressing a press conference, the JD(S) chief said he had never met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and only met Home Minister Amit Shah for the first time in 10 years recently.

“We are not power-hungry politicians. I held a discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah for the first time in the last 10 years. I have never met PM Modi. During our meeting, I explained the state's prevailing political situation to the Home minister,” Deve Gowda said. The JDS had on September 22 formally joined hands with the BJP-led NDA ahead of the next general elections.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy anounced the tie-up after meeting Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in the national capital. Following the announcement, JD(S) state vice president, Syed Shafiulla Saheb and other leaders including M Srikanth and UT Ayesha Farzana resigned from the party, signalling discontent among minority leaders in the party. (ANI)

