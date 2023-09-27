Left Menu

Rajasthan: Amit Shah arrives in Jaipur to hold meeting with party leaders 

"Union Home Minister will hold an organisational meeting with the party leaders ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls," BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh said. 

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 20:38 IST
Rajasthan: Amit Shah arrives in Jaipur to hold meeting with party leaders 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Jaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday arrived in Jaipur to hold a meeting with BJP leaders ahead of the state assembly polls. Shah recieved a warm welcome from former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh, State BJP President CP Joshi, LoP Rajendra Rathore and Deputy LoP Satish Punia among others.

"Union Home Minister will hold an organisational meeting with the party leaders ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls," BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh said. As the Rajasthan assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year, the parties are leaving no stone unturned in wooing voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also in Jaipur on Tuesday. Addressing the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha', PM Modi said, "The Congress deserves to score a big zero for the way they ran government here. The people of Rajasthan have made up their minds to remove the Gehlot government and bring the BJP back."

He added that the Congress government, under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, wasted five important years of Rajasthan's youth. Earlier last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed a public meeting in Jaipur and took potshots at the central government ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023