Rajasthan: Amit Shah arrives in Jaipur to hold meeting with party leaders 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday arrived in Jaipur to hold a meeting with BJP leaders ahead of the state assembly polls. Shah recieved a warm welcome from former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh, State BJP President CP Joshi, LoP Rajendra Rathore and Deputy LoP Satish Punia among others.

"Union Home Minister will hold an organisational meeting with the party leaders ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls," BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh said. As the Rajasthan assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year, the parties are leaving no stone unturned in wooing voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also in Jaipur on Tuesday. Addressing the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha', PM Modi said, "The Congress deserves to score a big zero for the way they ran government here. The people of Rajasthan have made up their minds to remove the Gehlot government and bring the BJP back."

He added that the Congress government, under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, wasted five important years of Rajasthan's youth. Earlier last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed a public meeting in Jaipur and took potshots at the central government ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

