US announces visa restrictions for those 'undermining democracy' in Liberia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced visa restrictions for those he said were "undermining democracy" in Liberia ahead of the country's upcoming election in October.

The visa restriction policy is aimed at specific individuals and not at the Liberian people or the government, Blinken said in a statement released by the U.S. State Department.

