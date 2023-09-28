"CM Chouhan must take accountability...": Congress leader Venugopal on Ujjain rape case

The Congress party's General Secretary, KC Venugopal on Wednesday targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the recent incident of rape of a minor girl in the state, saying the CM must take accountability for the relentless rise in crimes against women under their watch. Venugopal further slammed the Shivraj Singh goverment saying that the state of women's safety in Madhya Pradesh is utterly shameful.

"Beyond shocked at the horrific news coming from Ujjain. The state of women's safety in MP is utterly shameful. What is the police doing? Why did the administration not help the girl for over 2 hours? When will the police arrest the culprit? The CM who calls himself 'Mama', and the MP Home Minister who has the time to comment on the clothes worn in Bollywood songs, must take accountability for the relentless rise in crimes against women under their watch," Venugopal said in a post on X. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Police begun a probe after a minor girl was raped and lying in an unconscious state in a pool of her blood in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

"A case has been registered under Mahakal police station in the district against unknown people in which rape incident has come to light and it has been confirmed in a medical examination," said Sachin Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ujjain on Wednesday. The minor was found in an unconscious state in the Murlipura area under Mahakal police station limits in the district, according to police.

Seeing her soaked in blood, locals informed police, which reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital where a medical examination confirmed she was raped. "In this case, due to the critical condition of the girl, she was referred to Indore. A policeman also donated blood as she had lost a lot of blood," said Sachin Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP, Ujjain).

A SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed and an investigation is underway, the police official said. The SP also made an appeal to the public to inform the police if they have information about the incident.

"The girl did not give any specific details about where she is from, but through her language and dialect it seems likely she hails from Prayagraj," Sharma said. (ANI)

