Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead at his home; political parties calls it "unfortunate"

Condemning the death of the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it "unfortunate" and demanded immediate action into the incident. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur.

Urging the police to take immediate action against the culprits, Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "This is a very serious matter. Now the time has come that the police should immediately encounter such criminals...The government should take immediate action against the officers from whom Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi had sought security." Meanwhile, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that this is the beginning of the inflow of the BJP government.

"This incident is sad and unfortunate, I strongly condemn it but if this is the beginning of BJP then what will happen next?..." he added. Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed condolences to his family and supporters and demand that the criminals be arrested as soon as possible.

"The news of the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi ji is sad. I express my condolences to his family and supporters and demand that the criminals be arrested as soon as possible and given strict punishment," Pilot posted on X. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the incident of murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad.

"The incident of murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss," Gehlot posted on X. Rajasthan former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that the incident is highly condemnable and unfortunate.

"The murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, is highly condemnable and unfortunate. May God rest the soul of the deceased and provide strength to the bereaved family," Raje posted on X. However, Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants.

"Today, Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered in Jaipur. The killers had come to his house on the pretext of discussing something... In this incident, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, who has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants...We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon," Rajasthan DGP said. Earleir, the FSL team reached the spot where Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals.

He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed. (ANI)

