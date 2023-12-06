Left Menu

Telangana CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets Cong chief Kharge, Gandhis

Reddy, who has been elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat, is slated to take oath as chief minister in Hyderabad on Thursday.He said he will take oath at 1 pm on Thursday.Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony, sources said.

Telangana chief minister-elect Revanth Reddy met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday, a day after he was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

He later met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

He also met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the residence of Sonia Gandhi. Reddy, who has been elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat, is slated to take oath as chief minister in Hyderabad on Thursday.

He said he will take oath at 1 pm on Thursday.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony, sources said.

Reddy, who represents the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, also came to Parliament and met party leaders at the Congress Parliamentary Party office. He, however, did not resign as Lok Sabha member on Wednesday and is likely to tender his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership later. Reddy later also drove to the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and met him. The Congress has scripted a stupendous victory in Telangana, nine years after the state was formed by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. The party won 64 assembly seats to form government in the BRS-dominated state.

Later, Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, ''Congratulations to Telangana's CM designate Revanth Reddy. Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfil all its guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar.'' On his WhatsApp channel, Kharge said, ''The Congress party and all its leaders shall collectively work towards ensuring a Prajala Telangana. Our solemn affirmation of six guarantees to Telangana is firm and resolute.''

