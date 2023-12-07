Interaction with Malik just to know about his health: Tatkare of NCP's Ajit Pawar faction

Maharashtra chief of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP Sunil Tatkare on Thursday said the meeting with Nawab Malik in the legislature complex was to inquire about his health and politics was not discussed.

Out on medical bail after the ED arrested him in February 2022 in a money-laundering probe, Malik attended the Winter session of the state legislature here for the first time on Thursday.

He was later seen in the office of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party in the legislature complex. In the House, he was seen sitting in the last row, next to an MLA of the Ajit Pawar faction.

''MLA Nawab Malik is our senior colleague from last many years. He has no involvement in the happenings that occurred in NCP in the recent past. After his bail on medical grounds, we met him to know his health as he is an old colleague and there was no political discussions with him,'' Tatkare said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It is natural there will be interaction and meeting with old colleagues, said Tatkare, Lok Sabha MP from Raigad.

