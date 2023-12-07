"Allegations made by Hemraj Meena are completely false," BJP leader Kanwar Lal Meena

Refuting the claims of MLA Lalit Meena's father of 'badabandi', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kanwar Lal Meena on Thursday said that the allegations made by Hemraj Meena are completely false and asked can any MLA be taken forcibly without their consent? "The allegations made by MLA Lalit Meena ji's father, Bhaisaheb Hemraj ji Meena, are completely false. We all are MLAs from Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, who after winning, including MLA Lalit Meena, went to the RSS and BJP office in Baran. At 6 in the morning, we all came to Jaipur from our respective homes in our respective vehicles and stayed together in a hotel with our mutual consent. It is wrong to say that they were 'badabandi'," Kanwar Lal Meena stated in a letter on Thursday.

He further asked can any MLA be taken forcibly without his consent? Dushyant Singh ji has his own Lok Sabha constituency in Asambhav and Jhalawar Baran. Who will barricade the MLAs of his Lok Sabha constituency? "This incident happened at 2.30 am on 5th December. That day, first 30-35 people came to our hotel and started taking MLA Lalit Meena. Due to lack of familiarity, we did not send Lalit ji with him. Later, when his father Shri Hemraj ji came, we happily sent Lalit Joe with him. MP Shri Dushyant Singh ji was in the Lok Sabha that day. His presence can be seen in the Lok Sabha. He is in Delhi since then. Their location can also be seen on mobile. I did not talk to the MP during this period," he further stated.

"I and some other people including MLA Lalit Meena had come to Jaipur, we were tired so we stayed at 'Resort'. The next day we planned to go to the BJP office & meet former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. However, we could not get time and due to the Gogamedi incident, we did not take the risk. Circumstances developed so we stayed in the same hotel and we had our dinner & slept. At around 2:30 am midnight, 30-35 people whom I did not know came and asked to take Lalit with them, but I did not let them take him because I did not know them. When Lalit's father (Hemraj Meena) came, we sent Lalit with him. There was nothing about stopping him in this," Meena told ANI. Meanwhile, Kanwar Lal further demanded a narco test for Hemraj Meena and himself after which the truth can come out.

"I am ready for the narco test. Narco test should be done on me and Hemraj Meena, the truth will come out," he added. He further said, "Hemraj Meena says that the BJP State President also came to the hotel resort at night but neither BJP President CP Joshi nor MLA and General Secretary Bhajanlal Sharma came there, if he had come then we all would have happily gone with him because we had come to Jaipur only to meet the party officials."

Kanwarlal Meena further alleged that this all conspiracy which is the brainchild of one and only Hemraj Meena. Earlier today, the father of MLA Lalit Meena claimed that the newly elected legislator from Kishanganj had been confined in the resort alongwith four others by Vasundhara Raje's son MP Dushyant Singh.

"I had gone to take him (Lalit Meena) from 'Resort'...Dushyant Singh took him along. Kanwar Lal an MLA tried to stop me, he asked me to first talk to Dushyant Singh and then take him (Lalit Meena). A total of five MLAs were there at the resort," Former State Vice President Hemraj Meena, who is the father of lalit Meena told reporters on Thursday. Hemraj Meena claimed his son was called by another legislator, Kanwar Lal Meena, to the resort for a meeting and was not allowed to leave. Lalit Meena then informed his father about the situation.

"MP Dushyant had brought my son and the MLAs of Jhalawar-Baran to Jaipur. When Lalit did not return home in the evening, I talked to him. He said that I am in a resort on Sikar Road and the people were not letting him return," he added. He further said that five MLAs including Lalit Meena were stopped at "Resort" on Sikar Road. When I got the information, I went there and brought them out.

"There were MLAs from Jhalawar and Baran, there were 2 MLAs from Jhalawar and 3 MLAs from Baran including my son Lalit Meena. A day before yesterday, Dushyant Singh ji had brought him to meet Vasundhara ji and made him stay in the resort. I also told the state in-charge Arun Singh ji and also told the organization general secretary Chandrashekhar and then the president (CP Joshi) also reached there and Bhajanlal Sharma (MLA) also reached there," he added. Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will meet party president JP Nadda in Delhi amid a suspense over the BJP's CM pick for Rajasthan on Thursday.

The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress's hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. (ANI)

